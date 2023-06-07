At 23, I moved out of home. From then on, I paid for all my rent and bills myself. My savings are from working 30+ hours a week from the age of 17 to 24 (and living rent-free until 23), so I am proud of how much I was able to save whilst completing full-time uni. My parents are very generous, and will always pay for any medications/GP/dentist appointments, as well as paying for textbooks or necessities for university. I know I can always rely on them or move back home if necessary. The other medical school I was accepted into was in Sydney, but I knew life there was so much more expensive and I didn’t want to just burn through my savings or rely on my parents for money, so I decided to stay in Adelaide. I am very happy with my decision.