The 25-year-old explains that their brainchild — which they lovingly abbreviate to "Mavro" — is an ode to their family's background, with the former half of their last name translating to "black" and the latter referring to "eye" in Cypriot. But on a day-to-day basis, they look to the natural world around them to underpin their pieces. "I was, and still am, really into the Mariana Trench," they explain. "I feel like there's a really beautiful connection with gender, queerness and the ocean — the fluidity, the softness, the animals, the shapes, the vibe of water. I feel like that's the energy that I wanted to put into the first collection," they say.