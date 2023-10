$1,060, split between my partner and I. He earns a little bit more than I do so we pay 60/40 — I feel lucky we came to this agreement!! We live in a one-bedroom apartment in Canberra which is the biggest contrast from our three-bedroom house back in the UK, but we love it. Our estate agents are so chill and they leave us to it, which is great. I like to think because we own a house, we’re slightly more caring and careful with the apartment!! We have a small balcony which was my one request when we were looking for somewhere to rent. Moving to Australia means I will be tanned at all costs (at least in my head), so a balcony was a must. The kitchen/living area is all in one, which I love. It has a cute little island in the centre — something I will 10000% be copying if and when we move back to the UK.