We keep track of all our joint payments using our joint account which is with Monzo — it's such a brilliant and user friendly app. We both receive notifications when a transaction is made which is brilliant, but also not so brilliant when I accidentally fall onto Dissh’s website… We bought a car when we moved out here which helps a lot with knowing how much we need to budget.

Netflix: $17.99 (shared with my partner)

Spotify: My parents still pay for my Spotify account (lol) which is very handy.

Gym: $46

Internet: $64 (My partner's work pays for half of this)

Phone Bill: SO. Much. £90 ($170 AUD) a month… don’t ask. I got a new phone contract before I knew we were moving to the UK and didn’t want to fork out lots to swap over to an Australian one, so I currently pay for a roaming package.

Savings: I try to save around $500 a month. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t.