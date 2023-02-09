Sex Education: 17 Must-Read Books That Are Revolutionising Female Pleasure

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Growing up, many of us relied on Dolly Doctor and Kaz Cooke's Girl Stuff to squeeze as much information on sex as we could. We know the education system still isn't scratching that itch for the next generation, and most of us were forced to learn on the fly with our own sexual experiences and through the verbal escapades of our friends.
But when you live in a patriarchal society that centres penetration and male pleasure, where women still feel like they have to perform during sex rather than fully immerse themselves in the experience, and the orgasm gap is still rife — it makes sense that female and non-binary desire still isn't at the forefront.
Thankfully a tidal wave of change is pushing for female pleasure to be front and centre, but it can be easier said than done to relearn putting yourself first and advocating for your own sexual needs. Here are 17 resources that are paving the way for a new normal that prioritises your pleasure.