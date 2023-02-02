To Me, From Me: Surprise Yourself With A Lucky Dip Gift From This Aussie Jewellery Brand For V-Day

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For all my single folk out there, it's no secret that the big day of L-O-V-E is slowly making its way into view. And I've made it my personal mission to remind you that no matter your relationship status (we all know it can be complicated), you're just as entitled to celebrate V-Day as the love-sick couple next to you.
Whether you've just had your heart broken, recently pledged to a dating hiatus, or you're in a sticky situationship and still have no idea where you stand, I like to think of this holiday as an unofficial day of worship to the independent baddies of the world. I mean, what's more slay than just enjoying the hell out of your own company and living your own life? Nothing.
So, let's take a leaf out of Cher Horowitz's book and use Valentine's Day this year as an opportunity to buy ourselves a beautiful gift to commemorate being — in the words of Eliza Rose — the B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All).
To help you out with that, Melbourne-based handmade jewellery brand Maison de Femmes has just dropped a lucky dip gift range featuring both dainty and statement necklaces, earrings and rings made from your choice of gold vermeil, gold-filled, solid 14K or sterling silver materials.
Known for its equally gorgeous and unique bejewelled designs, this brand was born from founder Jess Kumanovski's kitchen bench in 2018 and now offers more than 10 different ethereal and floral collections.
If the mention of a lucky dip has piqued your interest, all you have to do is choose the amount you'd like to spend, and you'll be sent a surprise product of that value (or higher!) gift-wrapped with a love note. Pretty special, right?
Alternatively, if the idea of not knowing exactly what you'll unwrap stresses you out, you can also do it the old-school way and pick from the brand's gorgeous range of collections, including our personal faves, the freshwater pearl line, and the iconic Maison de Femmes birthstone pieces.
You'll also score 50% off a second item for every full-priced item you purchase using the code 'BEMINE'. So, 'tis the season to kit yourself out because nothing's worse than having a piece of nice jewellery tied back to toxic exes.