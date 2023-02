To Me, From Me: Surprise Yourself With A Lucky Dip Gift From This Aussie Jewellery Brand For V-Day

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.For all my single folk out there, it's no secret that the big day of L-O-V-E is slowly making its way into view. And I've made it my personal mission to remind you that no matter your relationship status (we all know it can be complicated), you're just as entitled to celebrate V-Day as the love-sick couple next to you.Whether you've just had your heart broken, recently pledged to a dating hiatus, or you're in a sticky situationship and still have no idea where you stand, I like to think of this holiday as an unofficial day of worship to the independent baddies of the world. I mean, what's more slay than just enjoying the hell out of your own company and living your own life? Nothing.