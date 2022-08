12 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That Still Scream Thoughtful

Since Father’s Day has a habit of sneaking up on us, we've become quite good at the whole last-minute (not to be mistaken with lazy!) gift thing . After all, the internet was built for convenience, and nothing screams “it’s the thought that counts” quite like paying extra to express-ship a grooming kit straight to dad's doorstep on September 4. To assist, we've corralled 12 of our best last-minute Father's Day ideas that make for quick and easy gifting.