1:00pm — I unload my groceries and unpack the dishwasher. Then I study for two hours. This time, I watch a lecture on lung cancer. Then I read some articles on UpToDate, which is an online medical diagnosis/treatment platform that doctors use. After studying, I look at flights because I want to go visit my parents who live interstate. Because I’m booking in advance, I end up getting a good deal — $80 each way ($160 total). My parents live in Melbourne. I grew up and went to school there, but then I moved to NSW for medical school and ended up staying here for work. I really like living in Sydney, but I miss seeing my parents. Unfortunately due to Covid and domestic travel restrictions, I didn’t get to see them for about 18 months. It was really hard, so now I try and visit them as much as I can. I also have three younger siblings and one of them still lives with my parents, so I’ll get to see them too. $160