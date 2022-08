9:00pm — I talk with one of my friends from work over Messenger. She's having a hard time with one of her colleagues. She's training in a surgical subspecialty and is working in a very competitive environment. She needs to get a certain number of surgical procedures done to progress with her training, and she’s finding it really hard because one of her colleagues is going into the operating theatre more than she is and is putting up unnecessary barriers. She’s working a lot of overtime as well as studying for exams and seems really burnt out . We organise a time to meet for dinner next week.10:00pm — I get a call from the emergency department about a patient who needs to be admitted under my team. I give them some advice and have a look at their blood tests. I have access to the hospital medical records on my laptop, which can be both a blessing and a curse. I think it became more common for doctors to have access to medical records during Covid lockdowns, but now I sometimes feel obliged to look things up and check results when I’m at home. It can be quite stressful. It also means that I take work home with me more frequently, which isn't great for work/life balance. I finally head to bed at about 10:30pm.