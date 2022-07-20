12:00pm — I’ve been assigned a social buddy, E., to help me in the first couple of months. We have a coffee and lunch once a week-ish. Today we both brought our lunch from home (pea and thyme risotto for me), so we sit in the kitchen to eat it and have a chat. E. is a bit older than me with different focuses in life, but I’m really glad to have someone to talk to! Everyone here tends to stick with their groups, and as most of my team are in different offices around the country, it can get a bit lonely. I talk to her about the chance of remote working almost full time if T. and I move to a small town with his work later in the year. There won’t be any other options for me to work there in IT, so I’d need to take my job with me. E. thinks that it would probably be okay and recommends talking with my boss sooner rather than later, just to give her a heads up.