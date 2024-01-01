A Week In Heathmont, Victoria, As An Education Administrator On $75K

Although some might see it as too personal, I felt that it was important to note my husband's tax debt which we tackled together. While debt is a nasty thing, it should be talked about more, so people don't just stick their heads in the sand and hope that it will all work out. It’s best to tackle it head on and get it fixed like we did. Things were tight for a few years, but we survived and managed to have our daughter arrive in the middle of it all. There’s light at the end of that tunnel and I hope this brings hope to those facing their own tunnels!