Black History Is American History — Here’s Why That Matters For Australian Travellers

In the South of the United States in particular, it's impossible not to talk about race. In Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia (where most of the tour took place), the legacy of violence and oppression towards Black people is still present and palpable. The South is a region where antebellum (or “Old South”) parties were only banned by universities in 2016, and where plantations shamefully still host weddings for wealthy white people. Turning back the clock, the region saw the lynching of thousands of Black people in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, all the way to the violent repression of civil rights protesters in the 1950s and 1960s. It’s not an exaggeration to say the South has seen some of the most brutal and egregious acts of racial violence in human history; even the trees hold sacred memories of thousands of lives violently cut short. But Black people fought back with courage and determination, and their legacy and impact live on through their descendants.