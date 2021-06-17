“I’m Sorry You Feel That Way” Is The Most Infuriating Apology Ever

For Haley, 31, it was a bit more personal. "I started seeing someone new just before lockdown but before long he called it off. He said he wasn't ready for a relationship, I was. But then he came back, apologised and chased me again. We dated again for a few more weeks. Then, one day when I asked if he wanted to go for a walk, he dumped me, again, because he ‘wasn't ready’. For the first time in the six months of knowing him, I lost my shit and reminded him of all the cruel things he’d said and how careless what he did was." His response? "I'm really sorry you feel like that." "I was so angry," Haley says. "He messed me around so much."