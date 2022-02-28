2:50pm — Dad is secured, we head back to my car, and I pay $20 for airport parking. I totally forget about the ten bags of clothes in my boot that have been riding around with me for the last three months. Dad has three large suitcases, so we have to play a little bit of Tetris to fit them in. Whoops, fudgestripes! We finally fit them in and blast the aircon all the way home as I'm sweaty from that tiny bit of manual labour. It's good to see Dad. He's been planning on moving over here for a year because he wants to be closer to my niece — we've been waiting for the borders to open since December last year. Although I’ll soon be living in Melbourne, it’s great to have him in the same country, and it means I can visit (nearly) all of my family at once when I return to the Gold Coast for holidays.