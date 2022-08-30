As we say good riddance to winter, we're relishing in the buzz of New York Fashion Week just around the corner. Arguably the biggest event of the fashion calendar, it's a time that usually sees us with our pens at the ready, eager to note the new trends and creative innovations lining the runways and streets. But this year, we'll also be keeping our eyes on the local First Nations talent set to take the Big Apple.
In incredible news, labels Gantharri and Ihraa Swim have been selected to showcase their designs at New York Fashion Week, taking a team of creative folks with them to pull off this epic moment for Australian fashion.
While on our shores we're seeing more and more diverse representation, particularly around events like Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, this international break is a testament to the quality of our homegrown talent.
Wondering who to watch out for? Scroll on to meet the slew of First Nations talent readying their skills to support these innovative designers for their New York Fashion Week journey.
