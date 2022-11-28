First Kisses: They’re Not Always Like What You See In The Movies

My first kiss was at a university party. He was a few years older, a stranger, and super fit — and after that night, I never saw him again. While it might not be the most romantic first kiss story out there, I was relieved to have finally gotten it out of the way. Plus, it was a lot of fun making out with him.
Although I was on the older side when I had my first kiss, people are having their first kisses all the time, at every age. Especially when you consider that the definition of “first kiss” can vary from person to person. You may consider your “first kiss” to be your first consensual kiss, your first queer kiss, your first post-childhood kiss, or the first kiss you actually enjoyed. You get to decide what “counts” as your first kiss — no one’s keep tracking but you, after all.
That said, it’s fun to talk about kissing and learn about everyone’s first time. So I asked Twitter to share their first kiss stories.