A Week In Doncaster, Melbourne, As A Finance Associate On $90,000

Rent: I am extremely fortunate to be in a position where I’m able to live at home to minimise my costs of living. Thanks to my parents’ generosity, this allows me to focus on my personal finance and life goals, as they have always made it a point to prioritise their children’s futures first. We live in a five-bed/five-bath double-storey home the majority of my childhood was spent, so this home holds a special place in our hearts. To maintain value appreciation, there’s been multiple renovations and re-modellings the house has undergone, and over time, I’ve contributed approx. $17,000 towards it.

Investment Property Mortgage: $1,400. The property is a gorgeous 1950’s country-home, out in the sticks of NSW. I’m able to pay the majority of the monthly repayments with the rental income I receive but I am still prepared to foot large bills as the rent doesn’t cover all of it. It’s a really tough time for renters and homeowners alike, so I’m looking to refinance this mortgage to decrease the monthly loan payment, without having to increase the rent for my tenants.

Home Insurance: $66

Water Rates: $77

Spotify Premium: $3. I’m on a family plan with five of my friends, which makes this so affordable; great little hack for ya!

Netflix: $0 (My cousin makes it very easy to mooch off her)

Car Costs: $0 (I don’t own a car, so no rego, insurance or petrol costs for me, but if I ever need it, my parents kindly let me borrow theirs)

Travel: $80 top-up for my Myki Card (Mainly used to catch the train into work two or three times a week)

Emergency Fund Contributions: Before I built it up to its balance now, I used to put in $2,500 a month (mostly to play catch-up as I had drained all my savings last year to purchase my property).

Investment Contributions: $1,500 (diversified between index funds, blue-chip stocks, ETFs & REITs)

Groceries: $300