2:00pm — I sit outside to get some fresh air for lunch. I see that I received my pay from my retail job, so I pay last week’s and this week’s rent to my housemate (who is also the landlord). I also transfer $690 over to my savings account. Though I have set days for my design job, I am on a freelance contract so occasionally when my invoice doesn’t get processed by the accounting team in time for the next pay cycle, I have to follow up and wait until the following week for pay to come through. It's been a small nuisance in terms of budgeting. This was the case last week which meant I had to transfer money over from my savings account to cover this week’s expenses.