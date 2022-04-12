Will Working Out In The Cold Make Me Sick?

“But what about rain?” I hear you, me and every character from a Jane Austen novel cry. The idea that being caught in the rain makes you more likely to get sick just feels true. But as with exercising in the cold, being outdoors, even in the rain, will reduce your chance of catching or spreading germs thanks to the increased ventilation. But while your chance of catching a bug will decrease, being outdoors in the rain may increase your chances of frostbite or hypothermia as your body loses heat quicker when you’re wet. Whilst a cold July day in certain parts of Australia is unlikely to lead to frostbite, when it gets really cold this risk can be exacerbated depending on what you are wearing. If you’re wearing workout gear that absorbs water (like trainers when you run through puddles) you will be further exposed to lower temperatures.