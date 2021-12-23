Why shame, you ask? Well, competitions these days are higher stakes. Back when I sent a letter to Elle Girl outlining why I should win, no one knew except me and my mum as she had lent me a stamp. Nowadays, brands are really wising up to the benefits of a social media competition for visibility and engagement. The concept is simple: pick a prize, post it on your page and select your winner. To enter often involves a comment tagging a friend — and as one 'tag' equals one entry, many people (myself included) often tag more than one friend, which in turn bumps up that brand's comments. There is, however, often another way of entering that makes me pause and cringe every single time: sharing the competition on Instagram Stories. Sure, tagging a friend may be a bit public but it’s just a comment and my entire Instagram following can’t see it. A share on Stories, however, feels extreme. It’s public and so obvious that everyone who follows me and watches my Stories can now see exactly what competition (read: exactly what 'thing' I want to win) I just entered.