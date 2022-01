The Beginning Of My Relationship Is Really Boozy. Should I Be Worried?

I would say drinking at the start of a relationship is quite common! There are positives and negatives to how embedded drinking is in our culture, including in dating. The positive is that like any common thing or shared activity, you can bond over it. In particular, alcohol loosens you up and often gets you into a more receptive frame of mind. It's an icebreaker as well. The negatives are that alcohol has a sedative effect. It's a depressant in a way and you'll often (though not always) feel worse for it. Some people can manage their alcohol intake but as with sugar and caffeine , you get a spike and then a crash. And of course it can be addictive . A lot of people will find that they will have to drink regularly to get that same kind of buzz, or that they binge drink. So there's lots of problems with overconsumption and addiction. And then there's health complications and they are really quite vast. Everything from the traditional cirrhosis of the liver to cardiovascular issues, weight gain… It's not super healthy for the body.