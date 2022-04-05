3 Ways To Tell If A Job Suits Your Personality

There are a million factors to weigh up when deciding if a job is 'right' for you. Sure, work is work and doesn't have to be a life-long, fulfilling adventure, but there are definitely some considerations to make when determining if a job makes the most out of your skillset and suits your lifestyle.
Well, according to research published in Psychology Today by Mark Travers Ph.D., there are three distinct kinds of workplaces where your personality will be relevant to not only how successful you are, but how much you actually enjoy your work. It may not be a dream job, but here are some key takeaways to keep in mind in your job search.
Frills Vs. No Frills Workplaces
You're likely going to work for someone that is in the business of making money, but in recent years, we've seen a shift towards employee needs and benefits, with pressure on companies to provide employees with services and extras that improve the overall experience of being at work. While this certainly doesn't supplement greater issues like poor wages, excessive hours or other elements of toxic work culture, it can make a big difference in overall job satisfaction.
You may roll your eyes at a communal ping pong table in the lobby, but there are also other ways that employers can demonstrate they care that doesn't feel like a startup nightmare. Offering employee wellness initiatives, such as access to mental health services, skill development opportunities or actively trying to improve interpersonal dynamics, are all indicative of a workplace that goes beyond productivity.
That said, some people genuinely do prefer to check out when they're working, and don't require any frills in a workplace. If you're someone who feels more pragmatic about where they work, and the idea of co-worker bonding activities makes you feel a little nauseous, then that's perfectly fine — it might just be something to look out for when job-searching.
Autonomous Vs. Structured Workplaces
Ok, so this one sounds kind of obvious as a red flag, but micro-management goes beyond having a nag for a boss. Some work, such as those in the financial sector, can be high-pressure and more detail-based in nature. This usually means they have structured ways of working that don't have a whole lot of leeway. According to Psychology Today, people prone to neuroticism and anxiety will find jobs like these particularly draining and could see spikes in poor mental health.
While some people thrive when given these boundaries to work within and measurable targets to meet, others may prefer a more autonomous way of working, free from check-ins, frequent deadlines or a heap of collaboration.
We'll be the first to admit that ambition can be overrated, and we've all certainly lost a little throughout this pandemic, but it's important to self-reflect on how important progression and improvement are to you in your work. Even if it's not in your desired profession, some people are naturally more motivated to be in positions that have a high focus on efficiency, performance and profit generation, while others prefer positions that are more low-pressure and are easy to leave behind at the end of the working day.
Office Vs. WFH Workplaces
The pandemic has caused workplaces to change their ways of working forever, with many offices making the choice to not reinforce an in-office policy. But for those who find that they thrived while working from home during lockdown, or, on the other hand, found themselves going a bit stir-crazy in Zoom meetings, yearning for an in-person chat about last night's episode of MAFS with coworkers and superior wifi that doesn't have you running around the house trying to source a connection.
Working from home also enables people to continue working while still meeting other demands such as kids, dogs, household chores or health management. Even if you've spent most of your life in an office five days of the week, post-lockdown, you may feel differently so if your gut is telling you you need at least a day or two to work flexibly from home, it's worth taking into consideration in your job search.