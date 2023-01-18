Remembering one of their favourite memories from the making of the project, meanwhile, Bar and Avshalom recall a particular day where they were booked to shoot two couples – one in the morning and one in the afternoon. “The couple in the morning, Karin and Rami, had been married for more than 25 years. He’s a doctor and she’s a therapist, they have kids, they live in a big house, and they are super comfortable with each other. Then, in the afternoon, we shot another couple called Yarden and Max, who'd known each other for just a month and had moved in together in this tiny apartment. It was amazing to see the juxtaposition, the different stages of these two relationships and the magic in each one,” they say. And that’s what Us is really all about for them, in the end – whether a couple has been together for days or for decades, it’s a project all about celebrating their closeness, their beauty, and their love.