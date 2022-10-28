Engagement Rings Don’t Need To Be Expensive, Here’s 14 Beautiful Ones Under $2k

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While your engagement should be incredibly special, that old adage that a ring needs to be worth three months' salary is just that — old and certainly no longer a hard-and-fast rule.
The perfect stunner is both a highly personal choice (remember: you literally wear it with everything) and, honestly, just one step towards starting a life with your significant other. For many, there are other milestones on the horizon worth saving up your cold hard cash for instead of a massive diamond (you know, like a mortgage).
That's why we decided to round up our favourite under-$2,000 engagement rings that look just as beautiful as their more expensive counterparts. Ahead, say yes to any of these picks that only look like they cost a million bucks.