Dr Abadia: There are a growing number of women and gender-diverse people who are taking the lead in the tech industry who can be your role models. Although it is still male-dominated, more opportunities are now being offered to women in tech. The industry is realising that having gender-diverse tech professionals brings alternative viewpoints, which makes companies more successful. It is very important that you are self-aware and confident in what your strengths are and use them to achieve your goals. This will lead to gaining trust and respect from your peers.