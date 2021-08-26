The 3 Wardrobe Items Camille Rowe Would Grab In A Fire

She’s risen to fame modelling for fashion houses such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chloe and more, but one thing that has cemented Camille Rowe’s icon status is her impeccable sense of style.
Born in Paris but having spent the last decade calling the U.S. home, the merging of cultures is seamlessly demonstrated in her laidback retro style.
And the result of this merge is a signature of artfully dishevelled hair, perfectly slouchy denim jeans, and ‘70s-inspired accessories that keep her capsule wardrobe looking fresh. But of course, while we chase our tails trying to emulate her, Rowe is a step ahead, creating a dreamy collection of clothing with California-based brand RVCA so that we can all get on board the Rowe boat — see what I did there?.
Talking to Refinery29 Australia, the model spilled on her inspirations, style journey and the most treasured Earthly possessions. Inspired by the ‘60s and ‘70s, Rowe credits her style muses for the collection. "Throughout the decades; Nico, Joni Mitchell and Faye Dunaway, to name a few, Rowe’s collaboration is a masterclass in putting a contemporary spin on vintage pieces. From the green and white striped suit set to the sheer floral dress and even the lace-up Roller Girl shorts, it serves plenty of mood board inspiration for the warmer months ahead.
Reminiscent of her own wardrobe staples we regularly see her in, the range features a balanced mix of statement partywear, slinky dresses and relaxed casualwear pieces to mix-and-match at your pleasure. As far as her own staples? "I can’t live without my vintage jeans and tees — two categories define my wardrobe. ," she says.
And her go-to style hasn't changed too much over the years. "It’s wild how consistent I’ve been," she says, revealing her life-long love affair with relaxed fits and homme style-dressing. "I guess was more of a tomboy as a child until high school where I went through a huge mod phase — heavy bangs, high boots, petticoat. My style in New York was a bit more on the wilder side, we all used to go out so much. I’d say I’m a little more classic now, but I always keep a bit of a [vintage] feel to the way I dress."
But beyond basics, when grilled about the wardrobe items she'd have to reach for in the event of a fire, it's all about the irreplaceables.
"My Georgian jacket! It is from the 18th century and my most treasured piece," she tells. "I [also] have an incredible pair of vintage Levis that I live in, the perfect denim, and I'd definitely grab my pearl ring — my sister had my grandmother's pearl earrings re-set into rings for us a few years ago, it is such a sentimental piece."
And we can't help but feel that these choices reflect how we can (and should) approach our own formulaic dressing — i.e., mixing unique, staple, and sentimental pieces to fashion together some mighty fine outfits.
The Camille Rowe X RVCA is available to shop in Australia now, head here to browse the full collection.