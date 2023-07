R29 Reads: All The Books We Read (& Couldn’t Put Down) In June

While some of us delved into historical fiction for the first time, others explored the unread works of some of our long-time favourite authors. From the debut fiction work of writers like Wiz Wharton to the acclaimed novels of established writers like Deborah Levy, it was a good month when it came to embracing the old and the new, as well as changing our perspectives . We loved coming together to discuss everything we'd read with each other, and now, we want to share that list with you!