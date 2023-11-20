The Perfect Book For Every Person On Your Christmas List

Many families have holiday traditions of inexplicable origin. In mine, the people in my family gift each other pyjamas and a book. Not regular pyjamas (aka ratty old t-shirts) — but the cute kind; the ones that are soft and coordinated.
The same can be said for books as well. We don’t get each other regular books, but perfect ones. The trick to doing that is to ask yourself: What kind of book will this person wants to read? Fiction they can tear through in a siting or a quirky coffee table book they can revisit over and over? Would they want a tear-jerker or a heart-warmer?
We did the hard part; the research. Now, all you have to do is make a decision. The good news is that you can tick off all your Christmas gift shopping in one go. Sound too good to be true? It isn’t – all you need to do is head to your favourite bookstore, armed with this list, and you’ll have your shopping sorted so that you can think about other things like what you’ll cook or wear this Christmas.
So, without further ado, let’s hit the bookstores for everyone on your ‘nice’ list.