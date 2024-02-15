Bob Marley: One Love Is The Nuanced Representation Jamaicans Have Been Waiting For

Bob Marley: One Love is a remarkable cultural centrepiece that charmingly bridges a gap between past and present, music and memory, culture and community, and a man and his message. As the child of Jamaican immigrants, the film resonates deeply with my own heritage, offering such an intimate exploration of Marley's legacy in the making. While his music and message are widely known, One Love delves beneath the surface, granting audiences a multi-dimensional experience of historical events and a striking portrayal of the inspirational figure that leaves you painfully longing for his timeless presence.
Crafted with precision and care, the film unfolds with a narrative depth that captivates from start to finish. It skilfully balances humour, music, and storytelling against a loaded political backdrop, whilst presenting Jamaica and Jamaican culture in a light that is both captivating and authentic. For Jamaicans, this film is most definitely a breath of fresh air. In a departure from conventional portrayals of our culture, One Love eschews tired tropes of crime and violence and offers something a bit more delicate, fine-tuned and multifaceted.
An aspect I found particularly endearing was the film’s presentation of Rastafarianism, offering a nuanced exploration of a religion so immensely misunderstood and often bastardised in popular culture. The Rastafari beliefs are presented so beautifully and thoughtfully and gave me (and the entire audience I’m sure) a whole new perspective on the doctrine that has not been offered in past portrayals.
Furthermore, at the heart of the film lies the portrayal of Rita Marley, brought to life with grace and nuance by Lashana Lynch. Her character was depicted with a level of profoundness that I might not have ever witnessed for a dark-skinned Jamaican woman in cinema ever before. Rita was presented as a complicated, layered woman with perhaps more emotional depth than even the star of the film himself.
Rita Marley is not just a secondary character, or just an extension of Bob, but an extremely complex and perceptive woman who refuses to be overlooked.
For most of the film, Rita’s position is as Bob’s loyal wife and childhood sweetheart, who sticks by him through everything he aims to do, no matter the stakes. She supports his decisions, looks after the kids, accompanies him on his tour and shows as a backup singer and so on. But by the end of the second act, we are made very aware that Rita is not just a secondary character, or just an extension of Bob (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir), but an extremely complex and perceptive woman who refuses to be overlooked.
At one point, Rita argues with Bob over issues in their marriage that come to the surface and it’s such a powerful scene in which she asserts herself as a human being too, with needs that deserve to be met. In this moment of vulnerability, she demands to be seen, heard and considered. The strong Black woman trope is one first-generation African and Caribbean women know especially too well, and I like that the film made the effort to deconstruct it by showing Rita having complex emotions, needs and desires. This is undoubtedly influenced by having the actual Rita Marley as a producer on the film, which demonstrates the importance of having Black women included in the curation of our own stories. Through Rita’s portrayal, the film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and individual agency, offering a refreshing perspective on the role of women in Jamaican culture.
Set in the 1970s, the film serves as a poignant homage to Jamaica's rich cultural heritage. In a way, I felt like the film helped me connect further with my homeland. Though I’ve visited a few times during my childhood and teenhood, I felt like I was able to experience Jamaica in the way that my parents would have experienced it growing up. It enhanced my connection with Jamaican culture and the captivating essence I believe the people and its land naturally possess.
We Jamaicans painfully watch as the legacy of colonial rule continues to run rife in our communities, contaminating our island in the form of organised crime and senseless violence, the suffocating residue of the British empire leaving its stain on us. But One Love really serves as not just a reminder of Jamaica’s beauty amidst all this, but a call upon us to maintain it. I hope that this reminder of the resilience and vibrancy of Jamaican culture can offer solace in the face of current socio-economic hardship and unrest.
One Love also shines a light on the enduring bond between Jamaica and Africa, emphasising Marley's unwavering commitment to his African roots. Through his music and activism, Marley sought to bridge the gap between continents, advocating for unity and solidarity among the diaspora. In a time where we often find diasporas battling for dominance, the film functions as a powerful reminder of the importance of collective identity.
Overall, Bob Marley: One Love is a triumph of storytelling and representation, offering a much-needed antidote to the clichés and stereotypes that have long plagued Jamaican representation in cinema and popular culture. With its rich narrative, authentic portrayal of characters, and celebration of Jamaican culture, the film sets a new standard for representation in popular culture and cinema, paving the way for a more nuanced and inclusive future.
Bob Marley: One Love is out in cinemas across Australia.