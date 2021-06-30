I Dyed My Damaged Blonde Hair Back To Brunette — & I’ve Never Been Happier

Before showing Gooch her fresh new hair, Pinto offers up some helpful advice on at-home maintenance. "I tell my clients to buy a filter for their shower head, because we have a lot of minerals in our water, so a filter will help keep your hair soft," Pinto recommends. "Also make sure to use professional-brand shampoo and conditioner — something that would be sold in a salon or a beauty supply store. When you're using drugstore [products], there's no guarantee, so you're rolling the dice with maintaining something that you paid good money for."