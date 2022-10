Not Everyone Bleeds Their First Time Having Sex

Vaginas might bleed after having any kind of sex that involves vaginal penetration — such as being fingered or using a sex toy — for similar reasons as bleeding after P-in-V sex: the hymen gets stretched or torn, the fingers or toy cause an abrasion or small cut, or one of the health conditions mentioned above. Bleeding after anal sex (or anal fingering or using a sex toy) might also indicate a tear or abrasion, or a hemorrhoid (a swollen vein in your anus), and in rare cases, a perforation in your colon. You shouldn’t notice bleeding after any type of oral sex, so if you do, you should see a doctor. If a penis bleeds after any kind of sex , the urethra, prostate, or foreskin may have been irritated, but it could also indicate a health condition, so you should see a doctor.