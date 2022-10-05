Not Everyone Bleeds Their First Time Having Sex

Your hymen will gradually wear away over your whole life, for a whole bunch of reasons: everything from your hormones changing to period blood leaving your body to masturbation to physical activity to, yes, sex. Although you might have heard that you can “lose your virginity” by using a tampon, doing the splits, or riding a horse, that isn’t true, because those activities are nothing like sex (trust me). If you do bleed after having sex for the first time, it might be because your hymen has stretched or torn — but it doesn’t “break.” And you might stretch or tear your hymen at other times, doing totally non-sexual activities, and notice a bit of blood then, too.