“Belonging” As A Biracial Bisexual Is All About Fear And Freedom

For the past couple of years, I've slowly but surely been creating a space of my own — one where people who find themselves in between cultural spaces and groups can exist together and celebrate one another. My connections with both biracial and bisexual communities have grown ever since I stopped trying to be part of all the individual communities that I, in part, belong to. Instead of trying to tear the parts of myself apart and allocate them to different spaces, I finally had to accept that my duality is a whole identity in itself. Not only does that make for an interesting and unique identity label, but also an interesting and unique life.