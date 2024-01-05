13 Vegan Cookbooks That Are So Good, You’ll Forget Bacon Exists

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
One of the most common questions I get as as vegan is, Aren't you tired of eating grass? A common misconception about veganism is that it exclusively consists of bland salad bowls and veggie plates. But *spoiler alert* — that just isn't the case. Not only are we munching on much more than sad salads, but we've also got the latest and greatest of very tasty vegan cookbooks at our disposal — we're talking vibrant recipe after recipe that anyone, plant-based or not, can indulge in.
We did some major digging into the oversaturated market of internet-bred cookbooks and seized a collection of the most acclaimed and highly reviewed vegan cookbook iterations that the world has to offer. Ahead, thumb through everything from easy one-pot meals to a few lavish undertakings that every food enthusiast can appreciate. Put a lid on those grass preconceptions by whipping them a real-good vegan meal they won't soon forget.