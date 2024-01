13 Vegan Cookbooks That Are So Good, You’ll Forget Bacon Exists

One of the most common questions I get as as vegan is, Aren't you tired of eating grass? A common misconception about veganism is that it exclusively consists of bland salad bowls and veggie plates. But *spoiler alert* — that just isn't the case. Not only are we munching on much more than sad salads, but we've also got the latest and greatest of very tasty vegan cookbooks at our disposal — we're talking vibrant recipe after recipe that anyone, plant-based or not, can indulge in.