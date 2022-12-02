At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Summer is finally here, bringing with it the promise of long days at the beach, weekend backyard barbecues and cocktails at sunset. To me, the scent of summer in Australia is stone fruit, the salty sea breeze and a sun-dappled garden bursting with flowers. The best part is that summer's best perfumes are ready to transport you right there.
From light, airy and fresh to summer 2023's newest perfume trend that's distinctly savoury, for daytime and for evening, we’ve covered them all in our roundup of summer 2023's best perfumes. Best enjoyed in your favourite sundress, with a new beach read and fresh fruit in hand — whether that’s poolside or parkside.