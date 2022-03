Sole Mate: 8 Shoe Styles You’ll Never Regret Buying

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.Footwear used to be the source of much of my tardiness. No matter how easily the rest of an outfit came together, I found myself a little stumped ankles down. But I realised that I had been approaching footwear all wrong, and it wasn't helping me in the long run. I love the look of a statement shoe, but my collection of misfits didn't offer me much day-to-day, and I ended up in a cycle of buying shoes to go with specific bottoms and then bottoms to go with specific shoes.