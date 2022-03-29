Sole Mate: 8 Shoe Styles You’ll Never Regret Buying

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Footwear used to be the source of much of my tardiness. No matter how easily the rest of an outfit came together, I found myself a little stumped ankles down. But I realised that I had been approaching footwear all wrong, and it wasn't helping me in the long run. I love the look of a statement shoe, but my collection of misfits didn't offer me much day-to-day, and I ended up in a cycle of buying shoes to go with specific bottoms and then bottoms to go with specific shoes.
I decided instead that it was time to approach my shoes the way I approach my bags. That is, by accumulating a capsule accessories wardrobe of sorts, a concise collection of shoes that can interchangeably go with just about everything, letting my clothes do most of the talking, and keeping me (somewhat) punctual. That's not to say that you should swap your velvet Mary Jane platforms for plainer Janes, but it's pretty life-changing to never have to think twice about your footwear when working with more versatile styles.
Not only did it revolutionise my getting ready process, but it also helped me to curate a more sustainable sense of style, one that doesn't jump to the latest shiny platform on my feed.
Ahead is a round-up of the eight all-powerful shoe styles that will see you through thick and thin, season to season. Of course, we can only work within our own budgets, but we reckon it's worth investing a little more into these styles so you can snag yourself a forever pair. Read on to meet your new sole mate.