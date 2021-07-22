6 Rosehip Oils You’ll Wish Came Out Of Your Bathroom Tap

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn a commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Before jumping into stronger anti-ageing products containing actives like retinol, try fighting fine lines more gently with organic rosehip oil first.
Rosehip oil is abundant in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, Omega 3 and 6, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties, making it the perfect winter MVP. It's super hydrating, minimises acne scarring and sunspots alleviate congestion and add an extra layer of protection to your skin. Celebrities like Miranda Kerr swear by it for its skincare benefits.
