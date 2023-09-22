The Best Products For Your New Cat, According To A Certified Cat Lady

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
So you’ve rescued yourself a kitten, or succumbed to the spell of a distinguished older cat. First of all – congratulations and welcome to the cat lady club! Your birthday and Christmas presents for the foreseeable future from friends and relatives will now be cat-themed (but that's okay, because you’ll love it).
Second, while we all know that cats are the low-maintenance counterpart to must-be-walked-every-day dogs, that doesn’t mean you can bring home your furry feline friend, release them into your house and think, ‘well that’s that.’ Not if you want your furniture to escape unscathed, that is.
Lucky for you, as the owner of two cats myself, I’ve been there, done that when it comes to being a brand-spanking new cat owner. And to help you out, Refinery29 Australia has put together the best products to help settle your feline companion into bread-kneading, purring bliss.
Second, while we all know that cats are the low-maintenance counterpart to must-be-walked-every-day dogs, that doesn’t mean you can bring home your furry feline friend, release them into your house and think, ‘well that’s that.’ Not if you want your furniture to escape unscathed, that is.
Lucky for you, as the owner of two cats myself, I’ve been there, done that when it comes to being a brand-spanking new cat owner. And to help you out, Refinery29 Australia has put together the best products to help settle your feline companion into bread-kneading, purring bliss.