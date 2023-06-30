Tacos, Tostadas & Tequila: 18 Of The Best Mexican Restaurants In Sydney

ADVERTISEMENT
Honestly, there's nothing better than eating really good Mexican food. Of course, we love a great taco, but there's so much more to the cuisine — like ceviche to tostadas, for starters.
Equally important in a good Mexican restaurant is the drinks menu. Tequila and mezcal are the champions, with a classic margarita never failing to hit the spot, or a mezcal spin on a Paloma, which adds a rich smokiness to an otherwise refreshing, grapefruit-based cocktail. We don't care who says these are summer cocktails, because we'll be quaffing them year-round.
Sydney's climate is often compared to Los Angeles — a city known for having great Mexican restaurants, thanks to its proximity to the country itself. And though our options may never quite hit the spot in the same way LA does, we're still spoilt for choice when it comes to Mexican restaurants and bars. From the more traditional to the Australian-fusion menus, plus coastal and regional influences, there are plenty of incredible Mexican-inspired dining options in this city.
So to narrow down our endless choices, Refinery29 Australia has put together a list of some of the best Mexican restaurants in Sydney. Read on to find out where you're having dinner this weekend.