33 Essential LGBTQIA+ Books To Add To Your Reading List

Emily Temple, Millie Roberts
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Virginia Woolf
It’s that time of year again: Mardi Gras, coupled with World Pride, is being held in Australia in a few weeks. So what better time to brush up on your queer-themed reading?
After all of the festivities, you’re going to want to put your feet up anyway. Here, we’ve collected 33 books that are essential reading for anyone, anytime — but especially right now. Of course, there are hundreds of books out there that could have been perfectly at home on this list — so consider it merely a starting place, and adventure on.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!