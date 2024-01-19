Ice cream is one of the purest joys in life. It's the kind of dessert you can have at any time: If it's sweltering outside and you need something tasty to cool you down, have a scoop. If you want a first date idea that doesn't involve alcohol, how cute is an ice cream parlour? If you've had your heart broken, wallow and eat straight out of the pint!
As a lactose-intolerant girlie with hot girl stomach problems, I have to confess that I still eat ice cream almost daily — and just deal with the consequences. So trust me when I say that I've explored just about all of the best ice cream places in Melbourne and now I'm bestowing this knowledge upon you, lovely reader.
Whether you love a chunky and chocolate-y moment, a refreshing sorbet or a wacky flavour, this list of the best ice cream shops in Melbourne has got you covered. Let us know where you get your favourite ice cream in the comments and tell us if you know of a place that deserves a spot on this list.