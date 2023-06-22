31 First Dates That Aren’t Dinner & A Movie

ADVERTISEMENT
You meet someone, sparks fly, and you exchange phone numbers. After some witty banter via text (OMG you love Masterchef too??), you finally set a first date. You're excited, of course. But then they do something so egregious, so harrowing, that you're ready to pull the plug on the whole situation: They ask you out to dinner and a movie.
Is there anything more boring than a canned cinema-and-dinner date? It's long, it's overly intimate, and it's such a snoozy way to get to know a person. And while it may be the way some of our parents got to know one another, our parents also didn't date online or use the word "fuckboy" in everyday conversation. Times are changing, so shouldn't first dates change, too?
Ahead, find date ideas that aren't dinner and a film. If things go well, you can grab dinner on date two. But chances are, you'll want to go on another date from our list. Trust.