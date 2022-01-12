The Best Houseplants Based On Your Star Sign, According To An Astrologer

What's your sign? Are you a proud Leo or are you cool, calm, and collected thanks to your Pisces sun? Well, regardless of how the stars aligned on your birthday, your horoscope tells a whole lot about you — and that includes your tastes in plants. According to the cosmos, a witty Aries' sharp stay-at-home horticultural set-up would clash with a Libra's harmonious array of flowering plants any day. The real question is, which one complements your birth chart the best?
We looked to Lisa Stardust, astrologer and the bestselling author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating this Cosmic Rite of Passage and The Astrology Deck: Your Guide to the Meanings and Myths of the Cosmos, for some astro-houseplant matchmaking help. From unique asparagus ferns to soothing aloe plants and rare succulents, one (or more!) of the plants below has a celestially-appointed spot on your window sill.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Easy-care pothos is the ideal buy for our stern Capricorn folk. "It’s a hard-working plant that gets the job done," said Stardust. "Much like its astrological counterpart Capricorn who is known to complete every task with extreme proficiency and efficiency."
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
"Albuca frizzle sizzle is a unique plant, which is why it aligns with the zodiac sign Aquarius, which is known to walk to the beat of its own drum," Stardust mentioned. This succulent is so hard to come by, you're better off buying a pack of seeds and starting your collection from scratch. "The spiral leaves radiate the essence of vanilla, making these plants stand out from the rest of the pack like the water bearer," she added.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
To all of the Pisces out there, we found your spirit-soothing soulmate, the aloe vera plant. Stardust explained, "Aloe plants heal wounds and salve pain, much like for mystical sign Pisces who is known to be a spiritual guide and curer of discomfort. " This aloe plant two-pack makes a great addition to contemporary decor, and its soothing sap can also come in handy after a few too many hours in the sun.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
One can spot a snake plant in many households. It is native to southern and central Africa and thrives in medium to bright sunlight. It's no surprise a vibrant Aries goes well with the down-for-anything Sansevieria. Stardust said, "Snake plants have rootstocks, which means that they have jagged razor-like leaves that grow as a result. Anyone who knows an Aries can attest to their wit and precise communication style, which is often impulsive and sharp.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You can't tell someone you're a Taurus without being branded as a stubborn, greedy, and materialistic character. (IYKYK.) But, hey, there's a little truth to every rumour. According to Stardust, "Jade plants are known to magically broaden finances, which is why it is an ideal choice for the Venusian sign Taurus, whose earthy sentiments revels in indulgences and money."
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
"Gemini is an air sign, which is why the air plant is an ideal match for them" Stardust stated. And, we can't forget about Gemini's social nature. "They require little water and light exposure, because the air plant grows with other plants, similar to the twin star." If you're a late-May or early-June birthday, pick up these air plants to bring a breath of fresh air to your living space.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Cancers, also known as moon children, are affected by the lunar cycle more than any other sign and known to land on the more emotional side of the zodiac. "Asparagus ferns are similar to the zodiac sign cancer because they are ever evolving and growing much like the crab’s emotions," said Stardust.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
If Cancers have the moon, then Leos take the sun and all of the brightness along with it, just like colorful succulents. Stardust noted, "Paddle plants perform best in bright light, much like Leo who revels in the spotlight and limelight under the warm glow of the sun." If you're a Leo, snag a few Paddle Plants to perfectly complement your passionate and dazzling personality.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Virgos are one of the most heavily stereotyped signs in astrology — rumour says they are anal, productive, hard-working, and organised at all hours of the day. In Stardust's opinion, the Earth sign goes well with a houseplant staple: the Philodendron. "Philodendron are low key plants that aren’t fussy," she said. "Although Virgos can be picky, they are super chill and patient most of the time."
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
This flowering plant is applauded for its supple white petals, and often used to express condolences after tragedy strikes. According to Stardust, it's healing energy coincides well with Libras' pleasant aura. "The peace lily represents Libras' desire for harmony and good vibes — especially in fraught times of adversity," she explained.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Scorpios are known to be sensitive and extremely precautionary when it comes to their feelings. For these water signs' indoor gardens, the defensive Dragon Plant is a worthy match. "Dragon Plant can be poisonous, like the stingers of the scorpion — which is a way in which they both protect their tender hearts," Stardust explained.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Famous fire sign, Nicki Minaj, once rapped in her hit song Barbie Tingz, "Sagittarius so you know I'm an optimist," and we agree. This Jupiter ruled sign is, according to Stardust, known for, "[bringing] good luck and good health," which aligns with the Spider Plant's historically lucky nature. Stardust made sure to add that the Sag-Spider duo is destined to "heighten the other's energies."