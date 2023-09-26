ADVERTISEMENT
We all love a casual night out — the local pizza joint around the corner, the comfy cafe you frequent every weekend. But every so often, you just want to feel special. Extravagant. Fancy. You want to finally take that outfit you absolutely spent too much money on and take it for a whirl, and who could blame you? It looks damn fine on you after all!
But the burning question remains: where should you go? While Perth is known for its splendid beaches, it sometimes garners a reputation for being more about pub grub and dining spots where sandy toes are acceptable than fine dining. However, the culinary scene in Perth has evolved significantly since the days when Crown Casino was the go-to for a fancy date night. Nowadays, Perth boasts a diverse array of fine dining establishments that cater to a wide range of tastes, ready to tickle your taste buds.
Refinery29 Australia has rounded up the best of Perth’s fine dining offerings, so take a gander and book your seat for the next time you want to pretend you’re the Succession siblings out for dinner.