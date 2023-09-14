These Perth Restaurants Are Perfect For Date Night

ADVERTISEMENT
We’ve all been there – sitting on the couch with your loved one, each with a cat draped over your laps, dirty pyjamas on, snacks abound, about to re-watch The Simpsons for the fifth time in the last six months and then, out of nowhere, realising: when was the last time we left our cocoon for a date night?
Okay, maybe this scenario is specific just to me, and there’s obviously nothing wrong with a comfy couch night, but there’s definitely something to be said for carving out time to treat yourself to a date night every once in a while.
Or perhaps you're in a new relationship, and you’ve done all the activity dates and now you’re ready to gaze into each other’s eyes across a table? It could even be a first date, and the pressure is on to choose somewhere justttt right to impress your Bumble match.
Whatever the case, luckily Perth’s foodie scene has got you covered. From an abundance of small wine bars that deliver an intimate dining experience, to the really extravagant treat yourself types of date night dining, there’s places on this list to suit everyone – no matter where you might be in your relationship.
