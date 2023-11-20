A Shopping Editor’s Guide To The Best Cyber Monday Sales

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event is almost over — and it's our job to make sure you discover everything you need to know in order to have a successful, sale-savvy Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023.
Cyber Monday sales are a great time to buy all of your holiday gifts at a discounted price and to save you the work (we all have enough of that at this time of year), we've done all of the trawling for you, sifting through thousands of deals from your favourite retailers. To make sure you're prepared for what lies ahead, we've found over 100 juicy sales that have already started so you can stay ahead of the game.
Here's every Cyber Monday sale and deal worth shopping, according to our shopping editors.
Shop The Best Cyber Monday Sales
The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Sales
— THE ICONIC: 30-40 per cent off select styles
— NET-A-PORTER: Up to 30 per cent off select styles
— Boody: Up to 50 off everything
— Chou Chou Intimates: 25 per cent off sitewide
— Levi’s: 30 per cent off everything
— Saint Valentine: 30 per cent off storewide
— Mejuri: 20 per cent off everything with a minimum spend of $150
— Bassike: 30 per cent off storewide, including a further 30 per cent off sale
— Surf Stitch: Up to 50 per cent off almost everything
— Kat the Label: Up to 70 per cent of
— Frankies Bikinis: 20 per cent off sitewide
— THE OUTNET: 25 per cent off select pieces
— BONDI BORN: Up to 70 per cent off past collections and free shipping on all orders over $200
— Cotton On: 30 per cent off everything
— Glue Store: Up to 50 per cent off selected brands
— H&M: 25 per cent off in-store and sitewide
— ASOS: Up to 70 per cent off select styles
— David Jones: Take an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares
— Myer: Up to 40 per cent off early bird deals
— Bonds: Up to 40 per cent off select products
— EMU: Up to 50 per cent off select products
— General Pants: 30 per cent off almost everything
— Therapy Shoes: 40 per cent off storewide
— ModiBodi: Up to 50 per cent off select styles
— Triumph: 40 per cent off full-price items
— Colette Hayman: 40 per cent off bags storewide
— LSKD: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
— Aje Athletica: 30 per cent off select items + an extra 30 per cent off sale items
— Deadly Ponies: 25 per cent off selected styles in-store and online
— Muscle Republic: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
— Saski: 40 per cent off absolutely everything
— P.E Nation: 40 per cent off select styles
— Wittner: Take a further 30 per cent off sale and outlet
— Betts: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
— Nine West: 30 per cent off storewide
— Tigerlily: Up to 40 per cent off select styles
— Steele: Up to 70 per cent off select items
— Toast Society: Up to 70 per cent off everything
— Ksubi: 40 per cent off select items
— Midnight Mischief: Up to 80 per cent off select items
— Nat’v Basics: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
— The Littl: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
— Alana Maria: 30 per cent off using the code BLACKFRIDAY30
— Converse: Up to 60 per cent off select styles
— Nude Lucy: 30 per cent off selected styles
— Havaianas: 30 per cent off sitewide
— Meshki: 20 per cent off sitewide
— Tommy Hilfiger: 40 per cent off every $150 spent
— LMND: Up to 50 per cent off select styles
— Pfeiffer: 30 per cent off almost everything
— Calvin Klein: Up to 40 per cent off select styles
— Andie Swim: Spend and save up to 40 per cent off select styles
— Champion: 40 per cent off sitewide
— Bendon: 40 per cent off sitewide
— Superga: 25 per cent off select styles
— Kathmandu: Up to 40 per cent off select items
— SIR.: take a further 20 per cent off sale
— Sener Besim: 60 per cent off selected archival styles
— Haydenshapes: Up to 60 per cent off across boards, clothing and up to 30 per cent off wetsuits
— Ugg Express: 15 per cent off using the code BF23
— FRANCESCA JEWELLERY: 15 per cent off storewide + free gift when you spend over $250
— Emma Mulholland: 30 to 80 per cent off site-wide (excluding new season) prices as marked no code required
— Le Specs: 30 per cent off sitewide (excluding gift cards)
— Target Australia: Up to 50 per cent off select categories
— Lululemon: Save on select styles
— Gymshark: Up to 70 per cent off select styles
— Seed: 20 per cent off sitewide
— Lorna Jane: Up to 50 per cent off
— Country Road: 20 per cent off everything
— Our Place: Up to 45 per cent off sitewide
— adidas: Up to 50 per cent off select styles
— Monday Swimwear: 40 per cent off sitewide using the code CYBER40
— Lounge: Up to 60 per cent off
— Tommy Hilfiger: 40 per cent off sitewide
— Rebel Sport: Up to 30 per cent off
— SWAROVSKI: Up to 40 per cent off select styles
— Nike: Up to 30 per cent off select styles
— Bonds: Up to 40 per cent off
— Puma: Up to 70 per cent off select styles
— Gorman: Up to 50 per cent off select styles
— Witchery: 30 per cent off apparel
— Uniqlo Australia: Save on men’s, women’s, kids and baby products
— Calvin Klein: 40 per cent off sitewide
— The Fable: Up to 40 per cent off
— Glassons: 20 per cent off everything
— Under Armour: Up to 50 per cent off
— Ksubi: 50 per cent off select styles
— Arms Of Eve: 25 per cent off everything using the code BF25
— OROTON: 25 per cent off the spring edit
The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales
— Dyson: save up to $252 on Dyson hot tools
— Sephora: 15 per cent off with no min. Score 20 per cent off when you spend over $120
— Estee Lauder: 20 per cent off sitewide. Plus, a free five-piece gift when you spend $149+
— Coco & Eve: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
— ghd: Up to 25 per cent off selected ghd styling tools
— Mermade Hair: Up to 90 per cent off sitewide
— Alpha-H: 25 per cent Off sitewide, excluding bundles
— tbh Skincare: Up to 40 per cent off storewide
— Bangn Body: 30 per cent off sitewide
— Kind-ly: 30 per cent off sitewide
— Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 30 per cent off select products
— Priceline: Up to 50 per cent off select products
— LOOKFANTASTIC: Up to 40 per cent off big brands
— Boost Lab: 20 per cent off storewide + free wrinkle rewind patches
— Aerre Fragrances: Up to 25 per cent off + free shipping sitewide
— Sontse: 30 per cent off the entire online store
— Naked Harvest: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
— Rawkanvas: 20 per cent off orders over $50 with code BFCM
— Flavedo & Albedo: $10 black eyeliners
— In Essence: Up to 30 per cent off everything
— Oil Garden: Up to 50 per cent off essential oils and diffusers
— Vida Glow: 25 per cent off sitewide
— Edible Beauty Australia: 30 per cent off sitewide with code BFRIDAY30
— Thankyou: 50 per cent off sitewide
— MAC Cosmetics: 20 per cent off sitewide
— BONDI WASH: 20 per cent off the entire range using the code BWFEST20
— Biotyspa: Up to 20 per cent off select products
— NAKED SUNDAYS: 25 per cent off sitewide
— Urban Jungle: save up to 39 per cent off select products
— iHerb: Up to 30 per cent off
— Hismile: Up to 60 per cent off select products
— James Cosmetics: Up to 60 per cent off
— Straand: 20 per cnt offo select products
— Sand&Sky: Up to 40 per cent off
— Glasshouse Fragrances: Spend over $120 and receive a free gift
— Naked Sundays: Up to 50 per cent off storewide
— Currentbody: Up to 65 per cent off
— The Ordinary: 23 per cent off all month
— Jurlique: 20 per cent off storewide on full-priced items
— PAX POLISH: 20 per cent off when you purchase any three products
— MURAD: Spend and save up to 20 per cent off
— frank body: 25 per cent off storewide
The Best Cyber Monday Homewares & Lifestyle Sales
— Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off select products
— The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
— Dyson: Save up to $550 on Dyson tech
— July: Bundle and save up to $200
— Our Place Pans: Up to $385 off cookware sets
— Fazeek: Up to 40 per cent off everything
— Antler: 50 per cent off sitewide
— Ettitude: 25 per cent off sitewide
— Sheridan: 40 per cent off select styles
— Lounge Lovers: Up to 50 per cent off storewide
— Bed Bath N’ Table: 20-70 per cent off storewide
— Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off storewide
— Onebed: 55 per cent off mattresses
— Sleep Republic: 15 per cent off storewide using the code BLACKFRIDAY15
— Double Rugs: Free $50 By Billie Gift Card with every purchase
— House: Up to 75 per cent off storewide
— Eco Modern Essentials: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
— Koala: Up to 30 per cent off
— Bhumi: Up to 70 per cent off select items
— Eva: Get up to $375 off select items
— Sleep Republic: 15 per cent off mattress and accessories using the code BLACKFRIDAY15
— Canningvale: Up to 85 per cent off select products
— Renpho: Huge discounts across the entire Renpho range
— Nespresso: Up to 15 per cent off machines and accessories when you spend over $50
— Bed Threads: Up to 40 per cent off select bedding bundles
— KitchenAid: Save on a range of Artisan Stand Mixers, food processors and other kitchen appliances
— Foldup: Up to 25 per cent off best-sellers
— MAISON de SABRÉ: Up to 60 per cent off select items
— Frank and Beans: 25 per cent off for Black Friday
— Ooni: 30 per cent off on select pizza ovens and accessories
— Peppermint Grove: 40 per cent off sitewide
— Moss Street Fragrances: Up to 40 per cent off storewide
— NO.22 HOME: Up to 75 per cent off sitewide
— The Oodie: 50 per cent off everything
— Roborock: Up to 30 per cent off select products
— Linen House: Up to 70 per cent off almost everything
— Maison Balzac: 20 per cent off sitewide, some exclusions apply
— Lumira: 20 per cent off storewide
— Smeg: Up to 50 per cent off small domestic appliances
— Fliteboard: up to $2,000 off if you enter FLITESUMMER at checkout
— Adairs: Up to 25 per cent off full-priced items
— Antler: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
— Origin Mattress Australia: Up to 45 per cent off + free delivery
— Booktopia: Up to 70 per cent off
— Sheet Society: Up to 60 per cent off absolutely everything
— CASETiFY: Buy 1 Get 15 per cent off, Buy 2 Get 25 per cent off, Buy 3 Get 30 per cent off
— American Tourister: Up to 40 per cent off select products
The Best Cyber Monday Health & Wellness Sales
— Therabody: Up to $300 off their best-selling recovery devices
— Headspace App: 50 per cent off both annual and monthly plans
— Smilie: Up to 50 per cent off storewide
— Booktopia: Save up to 70 per cent off a range of popular books across all categories
— Lovehoney: Up to 70 per cent off select items
— Wild Secrets: Up to 75 per cent off everything
— VUSH: Up to 75 per cent off a variety of sexual wellness products
— JSHealth: 25 per cent off sitewide, including subscriptions for the lifetime of your subscription + daily gifts
The Best Cyber Monday 2023 Tech & Gaming Sales
— Xbox: Save $130 on select Xbox Series X consoles. Save up to 50% off hundreds of games on the Microsoft store
— The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including kitchen appliances, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
— GoPro: Save up to $150 on select GoPros
— Ecovacs: Up to $500 robot vacuums
— Dyson: Save up to $550 on Dyson tech
— Eufy: 20 per cent off select Eufy products
— SnapWireless: Up to 50 per cent off
— Kobo: Save up to $30 off select Readers
— Nanoleaf: Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits
— Satechi: Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30
— Segway-Ninebot: Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters
— Skylight Digital Frame: Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame
— HP: Up to 40 per cent off select products
— Acer: Save up to 40 per cent off a range of computer gear
— Humble: Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more
— ASUS: Save up to $700 off a range of laptops, computer accessories and more
— EcoFlow: Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions
— Microsoft: Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops
— Sonos: Up to 25 per cent off wireless speakers and audio systems
— Arlo: Up to 35 per cent off select products
— Godfreys: Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
— Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products
— CuboAi: Up to 30 per cent off its hero products
— Bose: Save on headphones, sound bars, speakers and more
— Appliances Online: Offers across hundreds of products including fridges, laundry, dishwashers, TVs and electronics, cooking and more
— Kogan: Up to 50 per cent off + free shipping
— Dick Smith: Up to 50 per cent off select items
— Samsung: Save up to $650 on select products + score an extra 15 per cent off all deals in the Samsung shop app
— Lenovo: Take up to 62 per cent off laptops and desktops using the code BLACKFRIDAY
What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
If you're Australian, you probably only know of Black Friday as a huge sales event. But basically, it’s the name given to the shopping day after Thanksgiving in the US. It started in the 1950s to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in America. Year after year, it continues to be one of the busiest shopping days due to the sheer volume of sales and has continued as a sort of tradition that we Aussies have decided to take part in alongside its sister sale event, Cyber Monday.
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, 2023, making it just a month shy of Christmas and the perfect time to sort your present shopping out on the cheap.
When do Black Friday deals start?
Typically, most retailers will start Black Friday sales a little earlier than the actual day (Nov 24) and continue later (depending on stock), so it’s worth checking out your favourite brands individually to keep up to date.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Post-Black Friday, you've also got its sister sale, Cyber Monday (November 27, 2023). While Cyber Monday was traditionally reserved for all the online retailers to join in on all the Black Friday fun, these days, most brick-and-mortar brands and retailers get in on the action too.
Be sure to bookmark this page as we will be curating a list of the very best sales across fashion, beauty, homewares and more throughout the Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023 sale period.