ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Black Friday
ADVERTISEMENT

A Shopping Editor’s Guide To The Best Cyber Monday Sales

Bree Grant
Last Updated 20November,2023, 6:40 am
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event is almost over — and it's our job to make sure you discover everything you need to know in order to have a successful, sale-savvy Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023.
Cyber Monday sales are a great time to buy all of your holiday gifts at a discounted price and to save you the work (we all have enough of that at this time of year), we've done all of the trawling for you, sifting through thousands of deals from your favourite retailers. To make sure you're prepared for what lies ahead, we've found over 100 juicy sales that have already started so you can stay ahead of the game.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Here's every Cyber Monday sale and deal worth shopping, according to our shopping editors.

Shop The Best Cyber Monday Sales

The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Sales

THE ICONIC: 30-40 per cent off select styles
NET-A-PORTER: Up to 30 per cent off select styles
Boody: Up to 50 off everything
Chou Chou Intimates: 25 per cent off sitewide
Levi’s: 30 per cent off everything
Saint Valentine: 30 per cent off storewide
Mejuri: 20 per cent off everything with a minimum spend of $150
Bassike: 30 per cent off storewide, including a further 30 per cent off sale
Surf Stitch: Up to 50 per cent off almost everything
Kat the Label: Up to 70 per cent of
Frankies Bikinis: 20 per cent off sitewide
THE OUTNET: 25 per cent off select pieces
BONDI BORN: Up to 70 per cent off past collections and free shipping on all orders over $200
Cotton On: 30 per cent off everything
Glue Store: Up to 50 per cent off selected brands
H&M: 25 per cent off in-store and sitewide
ASOS: Up to 70 per cent off select styles
David Jones: Take an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares
Myer: Up to 40 per cent off early bird deals
Bonds: Up to 40 per cent off select products
EMU: Up to 50 per cent off select products
General Pants: 30 per cent off almost everything
Therapy Shoes: 40 per cent off storewide
ModiBodi: Up to 50 per cent off select styles
Triumph: 40 per cent off full-price items
Colette Hayman: 40 per cent off bags storewide
LSKD: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
Aje Athletica: 30 per cent off select items + an extra 30 per cent off sale items
Deadly Ponies: 25 per cent off selected styles in-store and online
Muscle Republic: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
Saski: 40 per cent off absolutely everything
P.E Nation: 40 per cent off select styles
Wittner: Take a further 30 per cent off sale and outlet
Betts: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
Nine West: 30 per cent off storewide
Tigerlily: Up to 40 per cent off select styles
Steele: Up to 70 per cent off select items
Toast Society: Up to 70 per cent off everything
Ksubi: 40 per cent off select items
Midnight Mischief: Up to 80 per cent off select items
Nat’v Basics: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
The Littl: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
Alana Maria: 30 per cent off using the code BLACKFRIDAY30
Converse: Up to 60 per cent off select styles
Nude Lucy: 30 per cent off selected styles
Havaianas: 30 per cent off sitewide
Meshki: 20 per cent off sitewide
Tommy Hilfiger: 40 per cent off every $150 spent
LMND: Up to 50 per cent off select styles
Pfeiffer: 30 per cent off almost everything
Calvin Klein: Up to 40 per cent off select styles
Andie Swim: Spend and save up to 40 per cent off select styles
Champion: 40 per cent off sitewide
Bendon: 40 per cent off sitewide
Superga: 25 per cent off select styles
Kathmandu: Up to 40 per cent off select items
SIR.: take a further 20 per cent  off sale
Sener Besim: 60 per cent off selected archival styles
Haydenshapes: Up to 60 per cent off across boards, clothing and up to 30 per cent  off wetsuits
Ugg Express: 15 per cent off using the code BF23
FRANCESCA JEWELLERY: 15 per cent off storewide + free gift when you spend over $250
Emma Mulholland: 30 to 80 per cent off site-wide (excluding new season) prices as marked no code required 
Le Specs: 30 per cent off sitewide (excluding gift cards) 
Target Australia: Up to 50 per cent off select categories 
Lululemon: Save on select styles 
Gymshark: Up to 70 per cent off select styles 
Seed: 20 per cent off sitewide
Lorna Jane: Up to 50 per cent off
Country Road: 20 per cent off everything
Our Place: Up to 45 per cent off sitewide
adidas: Up to 50 per cent off select styles 
Monday Swimwear: 40 per cent off sitewide using the code CYBER40
Lounge: Up to 60 per cent off
Tommy Hilfiger: 40 per cent off sitewide
Rebel Sport: Up to 30 per cent off 
SWAROVSKI: Up to 40 per cent off select styles 
Nike: Up to 30 per cent off select styles 
Bonds: Up to 40 per cent off 
Puma: Up to 70 per cent off select styles 
Gorman: Up to 50 per cent off select styles 
Witchery: 30 per cent off apparel 
Uniqlo Australia: Save on men’s, women’s, kids and baby products
Calvin Klein: 40 per cent off sitewide
The Fable: Up to 40 per cent off 
Glassons: 20 per cent off everything
Under Armour: Up to 50 per cent off 
Ksubi: 50 per cent off select styles 
Arms Of Eve: 25 per cent off everything using the code BF25
OROTON: 25 per cent off the spring edit
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales

Dyson: save up to $252 on Dyson hot tools
Sephora: 15 per cent off with no min. Score 20 per cent off when you spend over $120 
Estee Lauder: 20 per cent off sitewide. Plus, a free five-piece gift when you spend $149+
Coco & Eve: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
ghd: Up to 25 per cent off selected ghd styling tools
Mermade Hair: Up to 90 per cent off sitewide
Alpha-H: 25 per cent Off sitewide, excluding bundles
tbh Skincare: Up to 40 per cent off storewide
Bangn Body: 30 per cent off sitewide
Kind-ly: 30 per cent off sitewide
Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 30 per cent off select products
Priceline: Up to 50 per cent off select products
LOOKFANTASTIC: Up to 40 per cent off big brands
Boost Lab: 20 per cent off storewide + free wrinkle rewind patches
Aerre Fragrances: Up to 25 per cent off + free shipping sitewide
Sontse: 30 per cent off the entire online store
Naked Harvest: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
Rawkanvas: 20 per cent off orders over $50 with code BFCM
Flavedo & Albedo: $10 black eyeliners
In Essence: Up to 30 per cent off everything
Oil Garden: Up to 50 per cent off essential oils and diffusers
Vida Glow: 25 per cent off sitewide
Edible Beauty Australia: 30 per cent off sitewide with code BFRIDAY30
Thankyou: 50 per cent off sitewide
MAC Cosmetics: 20 per cent off sitewide
BONDI WASH: 20 per cent off the entire range using the code BWFEST20
Biotyspa: Up to 20 per cent off select products
NAKED SUNDAYS: 25 per cent off sitewide
Urban Jungle: save up to 39 per cent off select products
iHerb: Up to 30 per cent off 
Hismile: Up to 60 per cent off select products
James Cosmetics: Up to 60 per cent off 
Straand: 20 per cnt offo select products 
Sand&Sky: Up to 40 per cent off 
Glasshouse Fragrances: Spend over $120 and receive a free gift
Naked Sundays: Up to 50 per cent off storewide
Currentbody: Up to 65 per cent off 
The Ordinary: 23 per cent off all month 
Jurlique: 20 per cent off storewide on full-priced items
PAX POLISH: 20 per cent off  when you purchase any three products
MURAD: Spend and save up to 20 per cent off
frank body: 25 per cent off storewide
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

The Best Cyber Monday Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

— Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off select products
— The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
— Dyson: Save up to $550 on Dyson tech
— July: Bundle and save up to $200
Our Place Pans: Up to $385 off cookware sets
Fazeek: Up to 40 per cent off everything
Antler: 50 per cent off sitewide
— Ettitude: 25 per cent off sitewide
— Sheridan: 40 per cent off select styles
— Lounge Lovers: Up to 50 per cent off storewide
— Bed Bath N’ Table: 20-70 per cent off storewide
— Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off storewide
— Onebed: 55 per cent off mattresses
— Sleep Republic: 15 per cent off storewide using the code BLACKFRIDAY15
Double Rugs: Free $50 By Billie Gift Card with every purchase
— House: Up to 75 per cent off storewide
— Eco Modern Essentials: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
— Koala: Up to 30 per cent off
— Bhumi: Up to 70 per cent off select items
— Eva: Get up to $375 off select items
— Sleep Republic: 15 per cent off mattress and accessories using the code BLACKFRIDAY15
— Canningvale: Up to 85 per cent off select products
— Renpho: Huge discounts across the entire Renpho range 
— Nespresso: Up to 15 per cent off machines and accessories when you spend over $50
— Bed Threads: Up to 40 per cent off select bedding bundles
— KitchenAid: Save on a range of Artisan Stand Mixers, food processors and other kitchen appliances
Foldup: Up to 25 per cent off best-sellers
— MAISON de SABRÉ: Up to 60 per cent off select items
Frank and Beans: 25 per cent off for Black Friday
Ooni: 30 per cent off on select pizza ovens and accessories
Peppermint Grove: 40 per cent off sitewide
Moss Street Fragrances: Up to 40 per cent off storewide
NO.22 HOME: Up to 75 per cent off sitewide
— The Oodie: 50 per cent off everything
Roborock: Up to 30 per cent off select products
Linen House: Up to 70 per cent off almost everything
Maison Balzac: 20 per cent off sitewide, some exclusions apply
Lumira: 20 per cent off storewide
Smeg: Up to 50 per cent off small domestic appliances
Fliteboard: up to $2,000 off if you enter FLITESUMMER at checkout
Adairs: Up to 25 per cent off full-priced items
Antler: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
Origin Mattress Australia: Up to 45 per cent off + free delivery
Booktopia: Up to 70 per cent off 
Sheet Society: Up to 60 per cent off absolutely everything
CASETiFY: Buy 1 Get 15 per cent off, Buy 2 Get 25 per cent off, Buy 3 Get 30 per cent off
American Tourister: Up to 40 per cent off select products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

The Best Cyber Monday Health & Wellness Sales

Therabody: Up to $300 off their best-selling recovery devices
Headspace App: 50 per cent off both annual and monthly plans
Smilie: Up to 50 per cent off storewide
Booktopia: Save up to 70 per cent off a range of popular books across all categories
Lovehoney: Up to 70 per cent off select items
Wild Secrets: Up to 75 per cent off everything
VUSH: Up to 75 per cent off a variety of sexual wellness products
JSHealth: 25 per cent off sitewide, including subscriptions for the lifetime of your subscription + daily gifts

The Best Cyber Monday 2023 Tech & Gaming Sales

Xbox: Save $130 on select Xbox Series X consoles. Save up to 50% off hundreds of games on the Microsoft store
The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including kitchen appliances, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
GoPro: Save up to $150 on select GoPros
Ecovacs: Up to $500 robot vacuums
Dyson: Save up to $550 on Dyson tech
Eufy: 20 per cent off select Eufy products
SnapWireless: Up to 50 per cent off
Kobo: Save up to $30 off select Readers
Nanoleaf: Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits
Satechi: Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30
Segway-Ninebot: Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters
Skylight Digital Frame: Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame
HP: Up to 40 per cent off select products
Acer: Save up to 40 per cent off a range of computer gear
Humble: Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more
ASUS: Save up to $700 off a range of laptops, computer accessories and more
EcoFlow: Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions
Microsoft: Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops
Sonos: Up to 25 per cent off wireless speakers and audio systems
Arlo: Up to 35 per cent off select products
Godfreys: Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products 
CuboAi: Up to 30 per cent off its hero products
Bose: Save on headphones, sound bars, speakers and more
Appliances Online: Offers across hundreds of products including fridges, laundry, dishwashers, TVs and electronics, cooking and more
Kogan: Up to 50 per cent off + free shipping 
Dick Smith: Up to 50 per cent off select items 
Samsung: Save up to $650 on select products + score an extra 15 per cent off all deals in the Samsung shop app
Lenovo: Take up to 62 per cent off laptops and desktops using the code BLACKFRIDAY
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

If you're Australian, you probably only know of Black Friday as a huge sales event. But basically, it’s the name given to the shopping day after Thanksgiving in the US. It started in the 1950s to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in America. Year after year, it continues to be one of the busiest shopping days due to the sheer volume of sales and has continued as a sort of tradition that we Aussies have decided to take part in alongside its sister sale event, Cyber Monday.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, 2023, making it just a month shy of Christmas and the perfect time to sort your present shopping out on the cheap.

When do Black Friday deals start?

Typically, most retailers will start Black Friday sales a little earlier than the actual day (Nov 24) and continue later (depending on stock), so it’s worth checking out your favourite brands individually to keep up to date.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Post-Black Friday, you've also got its sister sale, Cyber Monday (November 27, 2023). While Cyber Monday was traditionally reserved for all the online retailers to join in on all the Black Friday fun, these days, most brick-and-mortar brands and retailers get in on the action too.
Be sure to bookmark this page as we will be curating a list of the very best sales across fashion, beauty, homewares and more throughout the Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023 sale period.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT