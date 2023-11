A Shopping Editor’s Guide To The Best Cyber Monday Sales

Save $130 on select Xbox Series X consoles. Save up to 50% off hundreds of games on the Microsoft storeSave on a range of tech and appliances, including kitchen appliances, wireless headphones and robot vacuums GoPro : Save up to $150 on select GoPros Ecovacs : Up to $500 robot vacuums Dyson : Save up to $550 on Dyson tech Eufy : 20 per cent off select Eufy products: Up to 50 per cent off Kobo : Save up to $30 off select Readers Nanoleaf : Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits Satechi : Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30 Segway-Ninebot : Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters Skylight Digital Frame : Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame HP : Up to 40 per cent off select products Acer : Save up to 40 per cent off a range of computer gear Humble : Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more ASUS : Save up to $700 off a range of laptops, computer accessories and more EcoFlow : Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions Microsoft : Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptopsUp to 25 per cent off wireless speakers and audio systems Arlo : Up to 35 per cent off select products Godfreys : Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutionsUp to 65 per cent off a wide range of products CuboAi : Up to 30 per cent off its hero products Bose : Save on headphones, sound bars, speakers and more Appliances Online : Offers across hundreds of products including fridges, laundry, dishwashers, TVs and electronics, cooking and more Kogan : Up to 50 per cent off + free shipping Dick Smith : Up to 50 per cent off select items Samsung : Save up to $650 on select products + score an extra 15 per cent off all deals in the Samsung shop app Lenovo : Take up to 62 per cent off laptops and desktops using the code BLACKFRIDAY