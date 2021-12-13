The Rebels With A Cause series, created in partnership with Samsung Galaxy, is dedicated to championing the women that are flipping the script on the status quo.
In our fourth instalment of the series, we meet Bella Wiggs, a climate advocate whose work involves building relationships with the private sector to fund projects which help climate action partnerships and projects. Bella runs the climate advocacy group GroundSwell, and is the Co-Chair of 'New Gen' at Philanthropy Australia.
Bella, a former Fellow for United Nations Academic Impact at the University of Sydney, has also worked in financial services to develop strategies for carbon risks and offset approaches in portfolio management and as a volunteer consultant with NFPs.
Advertisement
"I didn't arrive in climate activism as an environmentalist. I was aghast at our government's willingness to perpetuate market failure," said Bella, explaining what motivated her to enter the space. "People have an idea of what an activist looks like and does, but because I'm not coming from that angle; I'm doing things a bit differently."
Hear more of Bella's story below:
In addition to sponsoring the Rebels With A Cause series, Samsung Galaxy is looking for a groundbreaking idea to fund.
Samsung will be giving away a $10,000 grant to kickstart and support the process of bringing one person's big idea to life. The winner will also receive a Samsung Galaxy tech pack that includes a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Watch4 LTE and Galaxy Buds2, to help them on their journey of flipping the switch on outdated societal norms.
Advertisement