Rent: $2,000. I rent by myself in the most beautiful old apartment in Braddon. It's close to the city, work, trendy eating spots and you can see the mountains from my balcony. As I initially relocated to Canberra temporarily, I was happy to spend a bit more to get something nice (it's twice the size of my old apartment in Sydney!). It has a cute study nook that's perfect for working from home, as well as a gym downstairs I can use for free. I'm super happy here.

Debt: My HECS repayments are automatically deducted from my pre-tax salary, which is about 8% or $183 a week. My credit card expense is a one-off (it's a brand new card to get those Qantas Frequent Flyer points. I put my wisdom teeth surgery on it, which was $4,000.).

Fun Money & Groceries: $1,290

Savings Contributions: $600 for short-term things like holidays, $605 into long-term savings, $420 into my mojo account, and $450 towards investments.

Internet: $69

Phone: $30

Donations: $40

Health Insurance Extras Only: $50

Health & Productivity Apps: $64

Gas: $30

Electricity: $70

Transport (Petrol, Taxis and Parking): $160