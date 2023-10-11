At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
According to our professional shopping and sale-surfing opinion, the best time to buy a new pair of headphones — especially Apple ones — is during big sale moments. And right now, there's no bigger sale than the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day. The two-day-only event offers a variety of bestselling (and expensive) products at a ridiculously amazing discount. Whether you're looking to upgrade your AirPods or it's your first time owning Apple's wireless headphones, these up-to-27%-off deals are so good. Keep on scrolling to check out the AirPods that are right for you — from the most affordable ones to the Tik-Tok-famous AirPods Max over-head ones.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Featuring the Apple-exclusive H2 chip, which gives users superb noise cancellation and high-quality sound, the AirPods Pro is the wireless earbuds to get if you're looking for a middle ground between casual listening and pro-grade over-ear headphones.
The most affordable offering, the second-generation Apple AirPods, is the basic model — offering up to 24 hours of total listening time and effortless set-up and connection with any Apple product.
Water- and sweat-resistant, the third generation of AirPods features up to 30 total hours of listening time and personalised spatial audio for a surround-sound musical experience.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Tik-Tok-famous and aesthetically pleasing overhead headphones are Apple's most expensive AirPods. Coming in five metallic colourways, the AirPods Max features everything great from the other generations like noise cancellation and spatial audio, plus crisp, high-fidelity audio for a comfortable and pro listening experience. While this one isn't technically a part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, there is a $15 off promo running for Prime members right now that's worth taking advantage of.