The Tik-Tok-famous and aesthetically pleasing overhead headphones are Apple's most expensive AirPods. Coming in five metallic colourways, the AirPods Max features everything great from the other generations like noise cancellation and spatial audio, plus crisp, high-fidelity audio for a comfortable and pro listening experience. While this one isn't technically a part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, there is a $15 off promo running for Prime members right now that's worth taking advantage of.