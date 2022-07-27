5:00pm — I finish up work and head to the lobby where I’m meeting a few people from work to represent the firm at a function. It’s weird being back in the office and having functions again. We walk to where it's being held — Melbourne Town Hall — and chat about how it seems like things are almost back to normal. We head in and are pleased to see it’s an open bar with canapés floating around. We’re starved, so we find out where the servers are appearing from with the food and perch ourselves by the entrance. It’s an event for a not-for-profit organisation that we engage with. They have some speakers who talk about their experiences. It’s chilling and really makes you think about how unjust the world can really be. It’s not often that I think about and reflect on how lucky I am for my childhood and my experiences. I’m convinced and set up a recurring monthly donation of $50, with the first payment being made today. $50