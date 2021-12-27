2021: A Year In Mental Health Through The Eyes Of Therapists

"If you are working predominantly from home it's especially important to find ways to make a break from work life. For many people this used to be the commute home that made a defined break between work and personal life. One thing that I get my clients to do straightaway is to 'bookend' the day with a non-negotiable activity that remakes the definition between personal and work life. Preferably this could be something that involves action or exercise such as going for a walk or a run. Then make it non-negotiable that between the bookends you do work and outside those times you schedule personal or relaxing activities. Without this demarcation our nervous system (non-conscious bits of the brain) do not get downtime. This leads to burnout. Employers also have a big role to play here by crushing the assumption that we should be available 24/7 and making it explicit that we are not expected to be answering emails late into the evening. By having employees that have defined work and home lives they will have more effective and productive employees."