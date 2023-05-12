8 Of The Most-Googled Cashback Questions, Answered

Cashrewards helps you to earn cashback when you shop. Shop at your favourite stores and watch your cashback balance grow. It's free to join and there are no fees. Learn more and start shopping right here: www.cashrewards.com.au.
In these tough economic times, most of us are trying to find savings wherever we go. From grocery shopping to buying clothes, every dollar counts when inflation is ruining our lives.
One way to keep some dollars in your wallet is by signing up for cashback services. With one in three people using a cashback service in the past two years, it seems to only be gaining popularity.
"With the cost of living on the rise, cashback is a great way to make your money go further," says Cashrewards' Chief Marketing Officer, Nicole Bardsley. "You can save on everyday items like groceries and pet food, or larger purchases like accommodation, flights, or your new winter wardrobe."
With Bardsley's help, we're answering some of Google's most frequently asked questions about cashback platforms.
How does cashback work?
Cashback is a rewards program. When you buy something through a cashback platform like Cashrewards, you'll get a percentage of the purchase price back into your pocket.
"Stores pay cashback platforms for sending them customers," says Bardsley. "The cashback platform then takes a cut and passes a portion of that money back to the shopper, as cashback."
Cashback platforms partner with hundreds to thousands of different stores and retailers so whether you're shopping for clothes or hotel accommodation, you'll be able to get some dollars back.
Do you get real money back on purchases?
Yes, cashback platforms give you cold, hard cash. Bardsley explains that unlike points programs, cashback platforms give you real money back into your account for you to use any way you want.
What is an example of a cashback platform?
Cashrewards is the leading Australian cashback platform that features over 2000 brands including Apple, Amazon, Myer, Liquorland, Adidas, Bonds, Target, Booking.com and The Iconic.
To shop on Cashrewards, log in via the website or app. Bardsley says that once you find a store with a cashback offer, you click ‘Shop Now’ and complete your purchase as normal at the store. You’ll then receive an email confirming your cashback has been tracked within seven days.
How much cashback can I get?
It depends on where you shop and which platform you use. According to Bardsley, you can "regularly earn up to 20% cashback" at Cashrewards. To see current deals, check out the Cashrewards website or app.
You can also stack your savings when stores are running sales. This means you’ll earn cashback on top of store discounts.
How do you cash in your cashback?
Many cashback platforms allow you to link your account to either your bank or Paypal account. Bardsley says that once your cashback is approved you can then request to withdraw the dollar amount. Easy as.
How much can I save?
This answer depends on which cashback platform you use, the sales and deals that retailers are offering and of course, how often you use it.
Bardsley notes, "Cashrewards' most engaged members earned an average of $270 in cashback in 2022."
"You can make significant savings when shopping big-ticket items like travel and tech. Members earned an average of $35 per shop on travel, and $40 per shop on tech and electrical last year."
Is my personal information safe and secure?
Given the increase in cyber hackings and scams recently, it can be nerve-wracking to hand your bank details over to another platform.
Bardsley says that Cashrewards uses the latest encryption technology to keep your data and linked card details secure, according to the latest industry standards.
Does it cost anything to sign up to a cashback platform?
The majority of cashback platforms are free to use. Cashrewards is one of them. It's free to join and there are no hidden charges or fees. To find out more, check the cashback platform's terms and conditions.
