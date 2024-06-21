Rachel House Wants To Explore The “Buoyancy Of Grief” In Her Directorial Debut, The Mountain

House explains that often, Māori people connect more to one iwi than they do others, which can be influenced by circumstance, where you're raised, or what side of the family you're closest to. For the director, the film also acted as a lesson in her own culture. "I'd been going back and forth to Taranaki as a child for so many years, and I was in awe of Taranki. So when I found out that I had that strong connection there, it all just kind of clicked into place," she says. "I feel very grateful that I've gotten to know more about my Taranaki tanga — the teachings of Taranaki culture."